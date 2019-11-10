The ice rinks are starting to get booked on a daily basis as the girls' hockey high school season is underway starting at the end of October. It's been two weeks since the season began for the players and coaches and each team has had at least one game played in the regular season.

Each team has different headlines coming into the season, but all of them have the same goals. Those goals are to win games, win the section and reach the state tournament.

Here's a breakdown of the Woodbury, East Ridge and Park girls' hockey teams for the 2019-20 season.

Woodbury

The 2018-19 season came to an end in the opening round of the Section 4AA girls' hockey section tournament against Stillwater. That loss also ended former head coach Chris Lepper's tenure as a Royal and introduced the new head coach Tony Scheid.

Scheid came into the team with a lot of hockey experience both as a player and a coach and it's shown in the first couple of weeks. The girls said they're excited about the opportunities with this season, but Scheid is even more excited about starting this program with the Woodbury Royals.

"These girls have been working really hard during the off season and these last couple of weeks to get ready for the season," Scheid said. "We have a lot of speed and skill on this team and I'm hoping they can show that in each game this year. I'm also excited to have my coaching staff with me as each of them have so much experience that can help these girls throughout the season."

Elizabeth Lange said these past two weeks have been so much fun as an individual and as a team because the atmosphere is positive and the mindset is changed. There's a mentality that this team can do some damage this year and the players will take each game at a time.

"We feel like we have a new team this year," said Liz Molnau. "It feels like a new fresh start for this program and this team and our eyes are on state this upcoming season."

One of the key aspects of this team is their scoring ability and Scheid said he expects to see a lot of goals scored for the Royals this season. The girls agreed and added that it's going to be a variety of goal scorers each night, which can help them be a threat game in and game out.

The Royals started the season with a win over Hastings and will have a couple non-conference games before playing rival East Ridge to start their conference season.

East Ridge

The Raptors finished their 2018-19 season at the state tournament and had a historic season last year with their first section title and their first state tournament appearance.

East Ridge wasn't able to earn a victory at the state tournament, but the players on this team are determined to get back there and win their first game at state in program history. It will take new players and a new strategy to get to state as 10 players from last season graduated.

There's only a handful of players returning from that state team and they're focused on making sure this team knows what it takes to get there again.

"There's a lot of new faces on this team and a lot of young talent from these underclassmen," said Fiona Claugherty. "It might be a new strategy, but the goal is still the same with making it to state this season."

Head coach Kim McClintick feels more prepared heading into her second season compared to last season as a rookie coach and she said she's excited about the skill and talent of this upcoming team.

Emerald Kelley will be coming back as East Ridge's starting goalie and she said there's been a lot of new information she learned throughout the off season.

"I've been learning a lot this off season and feel like my skills continue to grow with each practice," Kelley said. "I also have learned more about leadership and I hope to help some of these younger girls this season."

The best way this upcoming team was described came from Claugherty as she described this team as "finesse and speed."

The finesse will come from the older players who have the experience and the speed will come from the younger underclassmen that can fly up and down the ice. The captains understand it will take some time for the girls to adjust to the varsity level, but they're excited to see how they adapt during game day.

The Raptors started the season 0-2 with losses to Holy Family and Apple Valley this past week and will have one more non-conference game against Eastview before starting the conference season against Woodbury.

"These girls have formed a family culture and it's great to see that so early in the season," McClintick said. "Many of these younger girls are growing each practice and the older girls are showing those leadership skills on and off the field."

Park

The Wolfpack ended their 2018-19 season in the section semifinals after upsetting Burnsville in the first round. Even though it might be a new year, the roster looks pretty similar.

Park graduated only a handful of seniors, which means there's plenty of experience and talent on this team. This has led to excitement from the players heading into a 2019-20 season with high expectations.

"It's been fun these past couple weeks to start the season," said Emma Henderson. "We're already like a family and understand how each other plays on the ice, which we're hoping will lead to early success."

Adie Steinke said Park will continue to play its exciting style of hockey. Head coach Steve Morse along with the captains describe the style of play as position less hockey.

There's no particular player at a specific position besides the goalie as all of them will play whatever position is needed to earn a goal and a victory. When the Wolfpack has the puck, every player is used to score a goal and vice versus if the puck is near the Park goal.

"The biggest thing we need to improve this season is putting the puck in the net as we had a lot of opportunities last season, but couldn't finish the possession," Morse said. "When we get the puck, we don't want to give it up and we'll do anything to keep that puck until we score."

On the defensive end, the Wolfpack returns their goalie Jocelyn Veary and she's ready to take on the leadership role for the defense. She's learned a lot throughout the off season and she's confident heading into the 2019-20 season.

"I participated in different tournaments throughout the year and I was able to learn from watching other goalies," Veary said. "I'm hoping to improve as a goalie and also as a leader for this team."

The Wolfpack started off the season with a 2-1 loss to Mahtomedi this past week as they prepare for one non-conference game this week before starting the conference season against Irondale/St. Anthony.