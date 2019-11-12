We have many student-athletes who have graduated from Park and are currently playing in college. While many of these graduates may not receive tons of recognition, these athletes have continued playing their sport at the college level, whether it is Division I, II or III.

Nov. 13 is the first day of the early signing period for students to sign a National Letter of Intent to participate in inter-collegiate athletics next year. Park High School will have two student-athletes signing their letter of intent on this day.

Marie Brookins will sign to play soccer at Bemidji State University. Brookins is a three-year varsity letter winner in soccer and was the leading scorer her senior year. She received All-Conference Honorable Mention honors as a junior and All-Conference her senior season. Brookins was a captain her senior year and was named Most Valuable Player. She also plays lacrosse for the Wolfpack.

Baseball player Matt Wilkinson has committed to play at Northern State University. Wilkinson is a two-year starter for the Wolfpack, playing shortstop and pitcher. He has led the team in many offensive categories and pitching statistics and was awarded SEC All-Conference honors as a junior. Wilkinson also plays for the Northstar Baseball Academy in the summer.

There will be a brief signing ceremony at Park High School on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The ceremony will begin at 3:15 p.m. and will take place in the school’s lecture hall. The head coach will speak about each student, the athletes will say a few words and then will sign their National Letter of Intent.

The parents will host a small reception following the ceremony. The public is welcome to join us in honoring these student-athletes as they take the next step to continuing their athletic careers.