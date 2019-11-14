The Park girls' hockey team started off the season with two non-conference games against strong opponents to see how they play early in the season.

On Saturday, the Wolfpack lost a close game 2-1 to Mahtomedi and they lost against to Eagan on Tuesday night in a 2-0 final score.

A team never wants to start the season 0-2, but head coach Steve Morse is happy with what he's seen from the players and he knows these two early losses will only help them in the long run this season.

"I definitely saw them going after a team that's stronger than the team we played Saturday, but us going after them rather than sitting back and waiting for most of the game," Morse said. "And frankly, that's why we're playing them our second game... I was very happy."

Before the season started, Morse and the players talked about how aggressive the girls would be on the ice both offensively and defensively to put more pucks in the net. From the game against Mahtomedi to the Eagan game on Tuesday, Morse was happy with the improvements made on a quick turnaround.

He saw more opportunities where the girls went forward and took the aggressive approach instead of staying back and seeing how things unfolded. They took more chances as a team and that's what Morse wants to see early in the season.

The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead early in the game with a goal in the first period. The score remained the same in the second period as the Wolfpack took control of the game, but couldn't capitalize with a goal.

Then, in the third period, Eagan scored one more goal to make it a 2-0 final and capture the win.

"We dominated the second period, we just didn't hit the net," Morse said. "We got pressed and we pressed back, that's the difference that we haven't been seeing. Right now, that's all I want."

Park had four penalties in the first period, which broke up the flow of the start of the game for the Wolfpack. In the second period, Park didn't have a penalty and completely controlled that period.

They weren't able to convert on a goal, which hurt the momentum as the girls went into the third period. Then, the penalties came back in the third period as the Wolfpack had three and disrupted the flow of the game once again.

For Morse, he wanted to see that press from the players and he saw that on Tuesday night. As the players were pressing, there were little mistakes made, but Morse said those will be fixed along the way.

"We're taking too many penalties, but I believe the same thing applies, we're pressing," Morse said. "I want to press. We have to learn to press then we'll get better at what we do when we press. If you're going to play at a harder, faster speed, you have to do that to become good while you're doing that."

The first step is to play at a harder and faster speed. After that first step is achieved, Morse said the rest will follow because these girls have a lot of talent and skill to make those adjustments in the game.

The Wolfpack will continue to press and play faster on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 8:15 p.m. as Park travels to National Sports Center to take on Irondale/St. Anthony. This will be the first conference game for the Wolfpack and the coaches and players are focused on earning that first victory against the conference opponent.