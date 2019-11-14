The Woodbury girls' hockey team was hoping to carry the momentum from their road win over Hastings last weekend into Tuesday's game at Mound Westonka.

The White Hawks took the lead in the first period and never looked back as Mound Westonka won 4-1 to even out Woodbury's record to 1-1 on the season.

Mound Westonka scored in the first period to make it a 1-0 game heading into the second period. In the second, the White Hawks added one more goal before Olivia Mishacoff cut the lead in half with a Royals' goal.

Mound Westonka added one more in the second and another in the third period to make it a 4-1 game in the end. Woodbury had five penalties throughout the game and one of the White Hawks' goals came from a power play in the first period.

The Royals will have their home opener at HealthEast Sports Center on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. against Rochester John Marshall before starting their conference season next week.