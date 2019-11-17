The South Washington County School District was busy on Wednesday as all three high schools had a handful of student-athletes sign their national letters of intent.

The students had their respective college apparel on along with balloons, sweet treats and plenty of friends and family showing their support.

Woodbury had eight student-athletes sign their national letters of intent, while East Ridge had five and Park had two for their celebrations. With the combined 15 student-athletes in the three schools, there's a variety of sports and colleges that they'll be attending next fall.

Woodbury

The Royals had eight student-athletes sign their letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon and it included a variety of sports within the high school.

Adela Ashby signed to play women's soccer at Winona State University next fall. She was a three-year varsity letter winner and also ran track for the Royals during the spring season.

Courtney Cahill will attend Southwest Minnesota State University to play women's volleyball. She was a three-year letter winner and was also named honorable mention all-conference during the 2019 season.

Rodney Erickson and Brock Rinehart will be teammates for the upcoming baseball season and both of them signed their letters on Wednesday. Erickson will head to Concordia University - St. Paul as he lettered in baseball and basketball at Woodbury.

Rinehart will travel to South Dakota State University next fall to play baseball. He was earned letters in football, wrestling and baseball as a Royal.

Grace Douglas signed her letter to attend Augustana University next fall to play women's soccer. She lettered in girls' hockey and girls' soccer at Woodbury during her career.

Aayushi Sarkar has had a strong career as a Royal with a sixth-place finish at the state tournament for girls' golf. She will be heading to Drake University next fall and is a five-time varsity letter winner for golf.

Delaney Schurhamer finished off her high school career in girls' tennis with a third-place finish at the state tournament this past fall. She will continue women's tennis at Butler University and was a five-time varsity letter winner for the tennis team.

Finally, Gabriella Vitela will be attending Bowling Green State University for girls' swimming and diving. She was a varsity letter winner and participated in the state meet during her career at Woodbury.

East Ridge

The Raptors had five student-athletes participate in the national letter of intent signing day and had numerous players from different sports in the high school.

Ben Carlson was one of the top recruits in the state of Minnesota for a number of years and he made his commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Madison a couple months ago. He signed on Wednesday to play men's basketball for the Badgers.

Jessica Carlson and Madison Majewski were two of the leaders on the girls' soccer team for East Ridge and both of them signed their letters on Wednesday. Carlson will be attending Minnesota State University-Moorhead, while Majewski will be going to James Madison University.

Lauren Lewis will attend Washington State University for women's swimming and diving and Violet Gruett will attend Concordia University-St. Paul for women's lacrosse.

Park

The Wolfpack introduced two student-athletes on Wednesday afternoon for the signing of their national letters of intent.

Marie Brookins signed her letter to attend Bemidji State University to play women's soccer. She was a three-year varsity letter in girls' soccer for Park, while receiving All-Conference honors her senior year.

Matt Wilkinson will attend Northern State University to play baseball next fall. He was a shortstop and pitcher for the Wolfpack baseball team and was named Suburban East Conference All-Conference honors as a junior last season.