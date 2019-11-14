Wednesday, Nov. 13, marked the initial signing date for high school seniors who have made their college decision and are ready to sign a National Letter of Intent, and six Hudson High School student-athletes did just that during a ceremony in the school's fitness center.

Ethan Crim, Jack Erickson, Paige Meyer, Hilda Nuutinen, Kolton Prater and Ella Stein all made their college commitments official as their classmates, fellow students and staff looked on.

Crim will be heading to Florida Atlantic University as a diver on the Owls men’s swimming and diving team. Crim is a three-time state qualifier and two-time state finalist at Hudson who will begin his senior season with the Raider boys’ team next month.

Stein, who will compete in her fourth straight WIAA Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships in Madison this weekend, will also be hitting the pool at the University of Nebraska. Stein has finished in the top seven in state three straight years in the 100 yard breaststroke including a runner-up finish in 2017.

Erickson, a two-time All-Big Rivers Conference pitcher/infielder/outfielder at Hudson, committed to play baseball at Creighton University in Omaha, while Meyer will take her softball talents north to the University of Minnesota-Duluth after earning All-BRC and All-District honors the last two seasons.

Prater will join the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s soccer team after earning all-state and all-conference honors at Hudson the past three seasons, including being named the BRC Player of the Year in 2018, while Nuutinen, an inaugural member of the Hudson Area Lacrosse Association’s girls’ high school club team, will take her talents to Northern Michigan University.