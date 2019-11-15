It hasn't been an easy start to the season for the Red Wing girls' hockey team.

The Wingers start with a road heavy schedule, including seven of the team's first ten games away from home. Yet, the Wingers are already used to the travel. For two weeks, the team practiced in a different city.

For one week the Wingers practiced in Rochester, then spent a week in Hastings, which also included their season-opener against Lourdes in Rochester. On Monday, Nov. 11, the team returned home, played its home-opener on Thursday, then boarded a bus around 9 a.m. Friday en route to Fergus Falls with a game Saturday in Alexandria.

The recovery and mending process of Prairie Island Arena after a fire in September forced the Wingers to practice elsewhere.

"It was weird. First week we went to Rochester, left right after school. Helped with team bonding, especially with a bunch of eighth graders with the entire 12U team moving up. That part of it was nice. We got back around 7 p.m. which wasn't bad. Hastings was really late though," said senior captain Meg Grove.

But the extra time together could prove beneficial as the Wingers have yet another young squad.

"We had our first game before we got on our home ice," Grove said. "So it was kind of hard to work on systems cause we had shorter ice time (in Hastings and Rochester). Now that we're back, hopefully we can get back in shape and work on our systems. Now that we're playing games, it shouldn't matter where we play."

A couple of the 12U players have moved up to varsity, including Tatum Zylka and Allison Kruger who began the season in important roles.

"Those girls are absolutely in crucial roles this year," said Red Wing head coach Nicole Olson. "They're in our top forward lines or top four (defense). Those are kids that have grown a lot and are still younger kids for us, but they are expected to provide a lot to the team this year."

Zylka started the Wingers' home-opener on the first line with fellow forwards junior Eliza DiNatale and freshman Allison Roe.

As for Kruger, she'll get a lot of minutes paired with Grove. Last year, Grove was paired with Emily Hart and the two complimented each other well.

"I am definitely missing Emily, talking to her a lot," Grove said, adding that she's felt good with Kruger early on.

Olson said the Wingers will fill out the rest of the varsity roster with sophomores Ashlyn Hintz, Madison Synder, Jamie Chaska, and juniors Scout Copeland, Emma Roe, Brianna Beck and Geneva Noreen.

Just as the team had last year, there are only two seniors on the roster: Grove and starting goalie and alternate captain Hailey Ehlers. Olson said Grove will log a lot minutes as the top skater, and Ehlers likely will start every game as she did last year.

"Hailey is a stud back there. I've said that since I met her," Olson said. "Hailey is our No. 1 and (freshman) Leigha (Kitamann) has put in a lot of work over the summer. We want to keep developing Hailey and Leigha."

Olson also expects the young core of players to compete for their spots as she said there is no true first line to start the season.

"We have our top six forwards," Olson said, "but then our third line gets in there or that first line JV that we also bring up, then all of the sudden you think 'holy smokes, look at those girls.' It changes on any given day."

The third forward line for the Wingers has about six to seven girls competing for three spots on the varsity roster. Olson said the competition has been good thus far and the girls who are the bubble know the names listed to play on the third line change daily.

"We knew 14 of our 29 girls are eighth and ninth graders. Half our team is very young," Olson said. "It's been good ... Our depth this year is much more than it was last year. We're running three lines and have confidence to do that."

Wingers offensive pressure too late in home-opener

After a scoreless first period, Faribault wasted little time in the second, scoring the game's first goal just under a minute into the period.

The Falcons scored again 8 minutes, 12 seconds into the second to take a 2-0 lead. Nearly two minutes later, the Wingers got on the board.

Having some difficulty connecting on passes and applying offensive pressure in front of the net, Brianna Beck tipped in a bouncing puck past past Falcon goalie Mikayla Bohner. Beck's unassisted goal was the lone goal for the Wingers as Faribault piled on in the third to take a 6-1 victory.

Olson said after the game the team is still gaining confidence and needs to continue to forecheck hard all game long and not sporadically. Grove said the team just couldn't get much done.

Grove added that if the forwards can continue to crash the net, the goals will come.

"I think we need to get more shots on net. Crash the net, getting more chances off of that," she said. "We didn't have an F2. So we need the F2 to swing in and crash the net. I think that'll open a lot (of offensive chances). We needed better offensive zone entries. Once we get that down we'll see a lot more opportunities."

After the weekend trip up north, Red Wing will head to Hastings to face the Hawks on Tuesday with a home game against John Marshall scheduled for Thursday.