Six River Falls student-athletes made the next step in their athletic careers official Wednesday, Nov. 13 by signing national letters of intent during a ceremony in the high school commons.

Emily Banitt, Halle Olson, Maddi Kealy, Kylie Strop, Hayley Lindaman and Ella Durocher made their college choices official on the first day of the early signing period.

Banitt and Olson helped the Wildcat volleyball team to four straight state tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2017. Banitt, who will attend the University of Loyola-Chicago, earned All-Big Rivers Conference First Team honors three straight years and was an all-state second team pick in 2018 before earning a spot on the all-state first team this season.

Olson, a four-time All-BRC First Team selection, will head south to Florida Atlantic University. She was named to the all-state second team this season after earning honorable mention in 2018.

Kealy was the starting setter on the Wildcat’s last two state tournament teams. A two-time All-BRC pick and 2019 all-state honorable mention selection, she will continue her volleyball career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Strop became just the fourth player in River Falls girls’ basketball history to reach 1,000 career points as a junior last season and enters her senior season 466 points away from Karly Murphy’s school record of 1,589 from 2013-16. A three-time all-conference selection, she has also surpassed 500 career rebounds and will continue her basketball career at North Dakota State University.

Lindaman made her mark on the soccer field with Minnesota Thunder Academy of the Elite Clubs National League and was a three-time member of the ECNL Champions League National qualifier and two-time ECNL Midwest All-Conference pick, while Durocher, a two-time All-BRC player at River Falls and will play soccer at Missouri Southern State University.