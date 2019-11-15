MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday marked the start of the Class A state swimming and diving meet for the Red Wing girls' team. The Wingers competed in a total of seven events and will swim in five events in the finals Saturday.

The team of Grace O'Brien, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia De Jong and Teegan Beyers finished in fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 49.60 seconds.

Individually, De Jong qualified for the championship finals in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.65 and in fifth place overall. Beyers swam in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. She came in 11th overall in the 50 (24.68) and 12th in the 100 (54.10). Both times were good enough to swim in the consolation finals on Saturday.

The previously mentioned relay team also swam in the 200 freestyle relay. The Wingers qualified for the consolation finals with a time of 1:40.35, narrowly missing the championship heat.

Red Wing relay team Cecelia De Jong, Grace O'Brien, Sammy Kriese and Teegan Beyers finish ninth overall in the 200 freestyle relay.



O'Brien missed the top-16 in the 100 backstroke. O'Brien finished in 17th with a time of 1:01.82. De Jong missed out on the top-16 in the 200 freestyle. She came in 20th with a time of 1:59.07.

The Class A finals begin at noon Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.