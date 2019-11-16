The Woodbury diving team has had a successful program for a number of years and it continued this season as eighth grader Gabby Mauder and sophomore Caitlyn Greenwalt took the stage at the state meet.

Along with the Woodbury divers, the East Ridge girls' swimming team had a handful of swimmers and relay teams reach the state meet as well on Friday night.

The state meet started on Thursday night with the preliminary round of diving. Mauder and Greenwalt were in the same place last year as they competed at state, so they felt prepared for this upcoming weekend.

Mauder started off the night a little rough as she finished in 12th place with a score of 158.90. She came back in the semifinals to score 260.00 and finished in third place, which put her in the finals for Saturday night.

Greenwalt started off strong with a score of 168.45 and that placed her in fourth for the preliminary round. In the semifinals, she dropped down to eighth place with a score of 249.10. Greenwalt advanced to the finals on Saturday as well with Mauder.

The two of them will be diving in the finals on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at Jean K Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

On Friday night, the pool was busy as the preliminary round for swimmers took place for a few hours. The Raptors had three individual swimmers along with a relay team that competed for the evening.

Sophomore Lauren Garrity and junior Robbie Witikko took the pool deck first on Friday for the 100-yard butterfly. The two of them swam strong races, but neither of them advanced to the finals.

Garrity finished in 21st place with a time of 59.32, while Witikko ended up in 23rd place with a time of 59.82. The top 16 advanced to Saturday's meet, so the two Raptors were a few spots away from finals races.

Sophomore Elli Moss returned to the state meet stage in the 100 backstroke as she was here last year. It was a good race for Moss as she finished in 20th place with a time of 58.77, but she wasn't able to reach the top 16 for Saturday's races.

Finally, East Ridge had its 400 freestyle relay team reach state which was a goal for them throughout the season. The Raptors finished the race with a time of 3:42.70, which put them in 18th place and eliminated the team from advancing to Saturday's finals.

The East Ridge girls' swimming and diving team wrapped up their season on Friday night and it was a memorable season for the Raptors. The girls lost one meet throughout the regular season and also advanced to the True Team Section Meet in October.

The Raptors will be returning the majority of their team next year as Garrity, Witikko and Moss will be looked at as the leaders for the 2020 season.