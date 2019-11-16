The East Ridge girls' hockey was seeking their first win of the season with another non-conference opponent, Eastview, on Thursday night.

The Raptors traveled to Eastview and battled throughout all three periods, which caused the game to head into an overtime period. The Lightning was able to score a goal in overtime to win 4-3 over East Ridge and drop the Raptors record to 0-3 to start the season.

East Ridge got on the board early in the game with a goal from Fiona Claugherty about four minutes in, but Eastview scored less than a minute later to even the score at 1-1. Claugherty continued her success with another goal about 13 minutes into the first period to take a 2-1 lead heading into the second period.

The second period was all Eastview as the Lightning scored two goals and took a 3-2 lead heading into the final period. The Raptors were able to tie it in the third with yet another goal from Claugherty to make it a hat trick on Thursday night.

That 3-3 tie resulted in another period of overtime and Eastview found the back of the net about seven minutes into the period to win 4-3.

East Ridge's goalie Emerald Kelley had a strong game saving 41 shots on 45 opportunities to make it a 91.1 saving percentage.

The Raptors will start their conference season next week on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. as East Ridge plays rival Woodbury at HealthEast Sports Center.