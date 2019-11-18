Kaci Trosvig and the Alexandria girls' hockey team cruised to a 9-0 win over Red Wing on Saturday.

Trosvig led the Cardinals with a hat trick, scoring once in the first period and twice in the third.

Marki Oberg opened the scoring for the Cardinals at 4 minutes, 35 seconds of the first. Nearly 2 minutes later, Makenna Aure scored. Trosvig followed with her first goal of the night at 7:46. Ella Westlund capped off a four-goal first with an even strength goal at 10:42.

The Cardinals added two in the second and three in the third.

Red Wing's Hailey Ehlers got the start in net, stopping 50-of-59 shots.

Friday

After falling behind 5-0, the Wingers couldn't erase the deficit as Fergus Falls got the best of them.

The Otters grabbed a 2-0 after the first period. Maddie Hulter scored on the power play at 3:51 of the second. The Otters scored twice more in the second before the Wingers got on the board. Meg Grove netted her first goal of the season on the power play at 11:36 of the second.

Trailing 5-1 after two periods, the Otters prevented a comeback, adding two goals to win 7-1.

Winger Leigha Kitzmann made 28 saves in net.