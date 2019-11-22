The Red Wing girls' hockey team returned home still in search of a win. Book-ended by Allison Kruger and Tatum Zylka's first varsity goals, the Wingers earned win No. 1 on the season with a 7-6 victory Thursday night over Rochester John Marshall.

Kruger opened the scoring for the Wingers on a shot from the point at 9 minutes, 40 seconds of the first period. In the third, Zylka backhanded in a rebound for the eventual game-winning goal at 13:35.

Red Wing head coach Nicole Olson said the two eighth-graders have remained in big roles in the early going. Scoring their first varsity goals boosted the team's morale.

"Their goals gave us momentum and then boosted their confidence," Olson said. "They just kept thriving off of that. It reminds them that, 'hey, I belong here.'"

Eliza DiNatale assisted on Kruger's first goal and was the first to hug her after the puck hit the back of the net.

"I was very happy," DiNatale said of her reaction. "I've known Alli since we were little. She used to be my neighbor. I've been playing knee hockey with her since we were little. To see her get her first varsity goal, to assist it, to be on the ice with her was an amazing feeling."

Olson said while there is still improvements to be made, Kruger has stepped into the top-4 defensive pairings nicely.

"I think she realizes this game is a little more quickly than she is used to as an eighth grader. She's getting that," Olson said. "Seeing her at the point being used on the power play and one of our top-4 D, that's a good opportunity for her."

Kruger later scored again on the power play to tie the game in the third. Nearly 4 minutes later, the Wingers were back on the power play. Zylka came off the weak side boards to put home a rebound. DiNatale was again on the ice and was the secondary assist on Zylka's goal.

In the second period, Zylka had two breakaways, but missed on both. Finally she was rewarded in the third.

"She had a lot of opportunities and for her finish off on one of them was really great," DiNatale said.

The third period featured seven goals and five penalties between the two teams. Two of the Wingers' goals came from DiNatale. She ended her six-point night with four goals. Her linemates, Allison Roe and Zylka, combined to have a huge night. DiNatale, Roe and Zylka accounted for five goals and five assists. It's a line that has stuck together to begin the year and DiNatale said she felt the benefits of playing with "two of the fastest skaters on the team."

"Tonight we finally clicked as a line. We just capitalized on what we could," DiNatale said.

"We like that combination right now. Hopefully they continue to grow," Olson added

After giving up a shorthanded goal off the stick of John Marshall's Greeta Freed at 3:00 of the second, the Wingers scored four times on the power play. Whether it was tiring out the opposition with a hard forecheck or finding an open teammate on the weak side, the Wingers went 4-for-6 on the man-advantage.

Having worked so hard to keep the game tied or trying to hold a one-goal lead in the final period, the Wingers continued to dump the puck while changing lines quickly. Olson said the Wingers were fighting the clock in the final 3 minutes of a 7-6 game. It certainly made for an interesting game.

"We have to learn from we did and didn't do very well," Olson said. "It was nice to find the back of the net and build some confidence that way. We needed that. I think some of that anxiety now is off us a little bit."

Tuesday

Hastings' special teams provided the Raiders with four goals in a 5-1 win over Red Wing on Tuesday.

The Wingers fell behind 2-0 after 17 minutes of play. Kiki Radent scored short-handed at 7:37 of the first period. Aryana Klaren later scored in the first on the power play.

One minute into the second, the Wingers cut the deficit in half. Eliza DiNatale scored her first goal of the season. DiNatale and the Wingers had many chances to tie the game thereafter but couldn't score.

Radent scored her second short-handed goal of the night in the final minute of the second to give the Raiders a two-goal edge again.

Late in the third, Radiers forward Lexi Ramsbacher scored on the power play and added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Leigha Kitzmann made 25 saves in net for the Wingers.

Red Wing returns home to face Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.