Hastings' special teams provided the Raiders with four goals in a 5-1 win over Red Wing on Tuesday.

The Wingers fell behind 2-0 after 17 minutes of play. Kiki Radent scored short-handed at 7:37 of the first period. Aryana Klaren later scored in the first on the power play.

One minute into the second, the Wingers cut the deficit in half. Eliza DiNatale scored her first goal of the season. DiNatale and the Wingers had many chances to tie the game thereafter but couldn't score.

Radent scored her second short-handed goal of the night in the final minute of the second to give the Raiders a two-goal edge again.

Late in the third, Radiers forward Lexi Ramsbacher scored on the power play and added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Leigha Kitzmann made 25 saves in net for the Wingers.

Red Wing returns home to face Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.