Freshmen Bella Schmidt and Cece Groch have been playing hockey together throughout their childhood. When they both made the East Ridge girls' hockey varsity team this season, they were excited to be teammates once again.

The two of them are attached to the hip before games as they pump each other by talking to each other and slapping each other's helmets in between periods. They're more than just teammates, they're best friends.

They were excited to learn about the varsity atmosphere and continue to grow with the help of the veteran players. Then, the rivalry game showed up on their calendar.

The excitement increased more because the two freshmen knew that they'd be playing against some of their best friends on Tuesday night. Their goal was simple and that was to pass the puck around and find the open shooter, little did they know that they would be the featured players at the conclusion of this game.

Schmidt broke the 0-0 tie in the second period with her first varsity goal of her career and Groch connected for her first varsity goal to make it a 2-0 lead for the Raptors. Eventually, East Ridge won 3-1 over Woodbury on Tuesday night to capture its first victory of the season.

"We never thought we'd be on the varsity team our freshman year, let alone getting our first varsity goal against Woodbury," Schmidt said. "This will be a night we remember for a long time."

The Raptors went into Tuesday night with a winning streak against the Royals and they wanted to keep that streak alive. East Ridge hadn't lost to Woodbury in 15 match ups, but the Raptors held onto a 10-game winning streak due to a tie between the two teams in the 2013-14 season.

The last time the Royals won in this match up was on February 3, 2012 and since then, East Ridge has outscored Woodbury 67-16 in the 15 games.

The mentality for each team was to earn the win, but the Raptors needed to get their first victory of the season after starting 0-3. The Royals were 2-2 heading into Tuesday and wanted to start the conference season on the right foot.

The first period was filled with strong defenses on both teams, which resulted in a 0-0 tie heading into the second period. There were only two penalties in the first period, but both teams were able to sustain a scoreless period.

The second period looked to be a duplicate of the first period with no scoring on both ends until Schmidt found an open opportunity and found the back of the net. With a little under two minutes left in the second period, East Ridge took a 1-0 lead.

"That lead heading into the third period was big for our team because it gave us the momentum," said East Ridge head coach Kim McClintick. "We just wanted to add onto the lead and we were able to do that right away."

In the first four and a half minutes, East Ridge extended its lead from 1-0 to 3-0 with two goals in the third period. Groch found the puck near the Woodbury goalie and was able to score for a 2-0 lead.

Then, Fiona Claugherty had a nice pass from Lily Fetch and took a slap shot at the Woodbury goalie. She was able to get the puck past the goalie for a goal and the Raptors had a 3-0 lead.

After back-to-back goals early in the third period, Woodbury head coach Tony Scheid called a timeout and wanted the Royals to refocus and continue battling.

"We never gave up after those two goals in the third and that's what we want to see as a team early in this season," said Elizabeth Lange. "We fought until the very end of the game and even got a score after that timeout. Of course we want to win the game, but I'm happy with how we battled for all three periods. Now, our focus shifts to Forest Lake on Thursday."

The Royals were able to score after that timeout to make it a 3-1 final with the help of Isabel Lippai's goal. Scheid was happy with the fact that Woodbury only had one penalty in the game and that was early in the first period.

This season has started with a few games where the Royals have had to battle and defend power plays due to a handful of penalties. That was a strong takeaway from this game and something they will use heading into the conference season.

"This rivalry match up is what we look forward to each season because these games are fun," said Maya Struve. "Everyone knows everyone on each team and many of us are friends with players on each team too. It's a hard-fought game, but afterwords we go back to being friends. That's what makes this rivalry so special between these teams."

The rivalry has been there for a number of years since East Ridge opened 10 years ago, but the two head coaches believe the attention to this rivalry has grown more in the last couple of years, especially this year.

This is Scheid's first season and McClintick's second season as head coaches of these two schools, but they thought there was a different atmosphere with this game. The reason behind that might be due to the increase of youth players that want to pursue high school girls' hockey or the fact that many of these players know each other and respect each other.

"The Woodbury community has become a strong place for girls' hockey and I'm excited to be a part of that environment," Scheid said. "This is one of the reasons why I came over to coach at Woodbury because the programs here are outstanding and we have a community that's excited for the future of these programs."

"I think these two programs in Woodbury have helped put this city on the map," McClintick said. "We want to be competing with communities like Edina, Cretin-Derham Hall, Andover and I think we've done a good job and will continue to grow in the sport of girls' hockey."

The game on Tuesday night was the first conference game of the season for each of the two schools, but both coaches understand the schedule doesn't get any easier for the rest of the winter season.

East Ridge will head back to the non-conference schedule as the Raptors travel to Burnsville on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. before returning to the conference schedule this weekend.

Woodbury will continue the conference schedule this week as the Royals travel to Forest Lake at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. Forest Lake is ranked No. 5 in the Let's Play Hockey rankings.

"This game will be a special one in my career because I was able to score my first goal with one of my best friends," Groch said. "We were also able to get the win over Woodbury, which is always a goal for us. Hopefully, this can give us momentum for the rest of the week and the rest of the conference season."