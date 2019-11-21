New Life Academy had one student-athlete sign their national letter of intent this fall and that was senior volleyball player Elli Wiertsema. She will be playing women's volleyball at Concordia University, St. Paul next fall.

Wiertsema transferred to New Life before her sophomore year from Rochester Century and she has made an impact on the Eagles' volleyball program since her arrival.

The Eagles made it to the state tournament during her sophomore and junior years and she was named on the All-Tournament Team during the state tournament in 2017. She was also named All-State Honorable Mention after the 2019 season.

Wiertsema recorded some strong statistics during her three years at New Life including: 948 kills, 932 digs and 127 service aces. She was also named on the All-Conference team for all three years as an Eagle.

The senior captain from this past fall will become a Golden Bear next fall where Concordia has won nine national championships in Division II since 2007.