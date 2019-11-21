The Park girls' hockey team started the conference season with two strong wins and wanted to continue that winning streak as they hosted Mounds View on Tuesday night.

The Wolfpack took a 2-0 lead, but the Mustangs were able to tie the game in the third period forcing an overtime period. The two teams battled in overtime, but neither team was able to score resulting in a 2-2 tie.

The first period was a scoreless 17 minutes as each team had a defensive battle, but Park took the lead in the second period. About 30 seconds into the second period, Carissa Oberding scored with an assist from Emma Henderson and Adie Steinke to give the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead.

That lead held throughout the second period and Park scored quickly in the third period to give the Wolfpack a 2-0 lead. That goal came from Mackenzie Husaby with an assist from Alli Lentz and Shelby Hansen.

About two minutes after Park's second goal, Mounds View tied the game and it stayed that way until the final horn of the game. The overtime period had zero penalties from either team and the defenses prevailed keeping it a 2-2 tie.

Park's goalie Jocelyn Veary had a strong night saving 24 shots on 26 opportunities creating a 92.3 saving percentage.

The tie puts the Wolfpack at 2-2-1 to start the season and will have the weekend off as the next game for Park will be at home against Stillwater on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m.