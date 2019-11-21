The Woodbury girls' hockey team wanted to even out their conference record on Thursday night, but they knew it was going to be a tough game as the Royals faced off against No. 5 ranked Forest Lake.

Forest Lake took the lead in the first period and never looked back as the Royals lost 5-0 and dropped to 0-2 in the conference and 2-4 on the season.

Woodbury allowed one goal in the first period, two more goals in the second period and another two goals in the third to make five total in the game. Goalie Anna Julius had a strong game saving 36 of the 41 shots to create a 87.8 saving percentage.

The Royals will have the weekend off before they focus on a home game against Irondale/St. Anthony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m.