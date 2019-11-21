The East Ridge girls' hockey team came out of Tuesday's win over Woodbury with momentum and confidence as they hit the road to Burnsville on Thursday night.

The momentum showed in the early part of the game as it was a scoreless game in the first period. Then, the Raptors took a 1-0 lead in the second period due to a goal by Fiona Claugherty from Lily Fetch.

That lead stuck until the third period where East Ridge added one more goal about 12 and a half minutes in as Claugherty found the back of the net again to make it a 2-0 game. The goal came from an assist by Capri Meyer and Fetch.

After the 2-0 lead, Burnsville went on a hot streak and scored three goals in a matter of three minutes to take a 3-2 lead with about a minute left in the third period. The Blaze was able to capture the victory putting East Ridge at a record of 1-4 to start this season.

Raptors goalie Emerald Kelley had a strong game at the net as she saved 38 of the 41 shots resulting in a 92.7 saving percentage.

East Ridge has one more game this week as the Raptors return home to play White Bear Lake on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m. to keep their conference record undefeated.