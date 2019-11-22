The stands were filled. The student section was packed. The cheering echoed throughout the newly-remodeled gym.

It was not only the first game of the season for the Park girls' basketball team, but it was the home opener on Thursday night as the Wolfpack hosted North St. Paul.

There was plenty to cheer about for Park fans and students as the Wolfpack dominated both halves and ended the game with a 72-15 victory.

"We wanted to start out the season with a strong game and we were able to tonight," said Madeline Blumberg. "We feed off the energy from the bench and from the fans and both of them were cheering loud tonight. It was great to see the turnout from the student section and we were excited to get on the court."

The excitement started early as the Wolfpack went on a 15-0 run to start the game and that lead just continued to widen throughout the entire game.

There was plenty of scoring from everyone on the team, which is what Blumberg was hoping for heading into these first couple of games. She said that if this team is going to be successful this year, it'll depend on multiple players scoring.

"This team works together as a team and it showed tonight," Blumberg said. "We don't focus on the individual, but rather what all five players can do on the court. If we stick to that strategy, we'll be a strong team."

Every Wolfpack player on the starting lineup scored at least nine points in the game, but it wasn't just the starters that contributed on the court. The bench scored 16 points led by Edie Walton's six points, but that's what head coach Stephanie Tolkinen was hoping for in the first game.

Park had 11 players score on Thursday night and Tolkinen was hoping to see a variety of scorers due to the mentality of both inside and out. Blumberg was the main post player for the Wolfpack and she was able to lead the team with 15 points and the majority of those points coming from the post area.

She was able to dump the ball out when she was guarded heavily resulting in many 3-pointers, which brought Justine Jameson to 12 points, Ashanti Boykin to 11 points and Ayanii Satcher and Elsa Olson each recording nine points.

"We want to see scoring from many different players and we also know that we have a variety of shooters on this team," Tolkinen said. "We also want to play a hard defense because that will lead to easier scores and more momentum."

The defense showed up for the Wolfpack on Thursday night as Park held North St. Paul to six points at the half and 15 points overall. Tolkinen was happy that the Wolfpack didn't settle when they had a big lead and instead continued working on building that defense.

Now, the non-conference season will continue as Park travels to Eagan on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. to take on the Wildcats. The Wolfpack will look to continue that winning streak heading into the Thanksgiving weekend.