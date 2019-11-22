The courts have opened up and the girls' basketball teams have started practicing for the 2019-20 season. Woodbury, East Ridge, Park and New Life Academy has set up the rosters and even had a handful of scrimmages that will prepare them for the beginning of the season.

Here's a look at each team and what to expect for the upcoming year.

Woodbury

The Woodbury girls' basketball team has a veteran squad returning for this season and that's making captains Carley West and Clarice LeBow excited.

"We have a lot of players returning from last year, which has already helped with our team chemistry," LeBow said. "We also have some talented younger players to create some depth for our team. I think this could be a really good season if we stay focused each day at practice and in games."

The Royals will have seven seniors on the team and many of them understanding the varsity atmosphere. Woodbury doesn't have any juniors on the varsity team, which means the seniors are looking to teach these freshman and sophomores the culture and expectations of this team before graduating in the spring.

The focus of this team will be on defense as head coach Megan Kirchenwitz uses a defensive mentality for her games. She said that the defense should be strong this season with many athletic players that can stay in front of their opponent.

"I think this team is really hungry because this team knows what they're capable of and there's some unfinished business this year," Kirchenwitz said. "This team has a lot of leadership from a senior heavy roster and I just think they're ready to roll."

The Royals will have a handful of key scorers from last season with West, who averaged 12.3 points per game, and Lexy Paulson, who averaged 7.6 points per game. They also have LeBow who did everything on the court with points, assists and rebounds each game.

"We know what we're capable of doing this season with this roster," West said. "Now, we need to keep pushing each other to reach our goals. This team can do some amazing things this year and I know we're excited to see it unfold."

East Ridge

The 2018-19 season was a year focused on rebuilding and understanding each player on the team. In the 2019-20 season, that mentality has switched to a strong team chemistry and an idea of competing in each game whether it's non-conference or conference games.

"There were a lot of new faces last year and we just had to understand each other throughout the year," said Madalyn Slavin. "Now, we all know each other and how we play during games, so we can use that to our advantage this upcoming season."

The Raptors will return four of their top five scorers from last season and also a mixture between post players and outside shooters. The post players include Kate Burns and Britt Carlson, while the outside shooters include Slavin and Ella Stegeman.

Burns led East Ridge with 11 points per game, while the other three averaged around five to six points per game. Along with the points, Burns and Carlson used their height to capture plenty of rebounds to keep offensive possessions going and end defensive stops.

"Any of these players can play any position on the court, which is something we've focused on this past off season," Burns said. "We want to be versatile and shoot at any point, but we also understand that we have four other players on the court that can contribute too. We don't focus on the individual with this team, instead we focus on the team as a whole."

Head coach Glen Wurm agreed that he's seen a team bond at the beginning part of the season and that makes him excited for what this team could do this year. He said he's relying on a heavy senior class that will shape this program and prepare the younger players for future years ahead.

The Raptors have four seniors on the team and seven juniors, so the team is mostly made up of upperclassmen. That seniority and maturity will form throughout the season as they play different opponents.

"We know this is our last year to put our mark on this program and we want to leave it in the best way possible," Stegeman said. "I'm excited because this team has the players and coaches to make a competitive and fun year."

Park

The Park girls' basketball team already started their season with a 72-15 win over North St. Paul on Thursday, Nov. 21, but it showed what this team is capable of doing this upcoming season.

"We have a good team with a variety of players with many different skills," said Madeline Blumberg. "It's fun because many of us know each other and have played together last year, so the team chemistry is definitely high heading into this season."

The Wolfpack returns a handful of players with many different skills to form an overall team. They return four of their top five scorers from last season as Ashanti Boykin, Justine Jameson, Addy Walton and Blumberg all averaged about six points per game.

Along with those four, Ayanii Satcher has stepped up to be a threat from the 3-point line and down in the lane with her quickness.

"We've been focusing on the culture and expectations of this program the first week and now we've shifted to defense," said head coach Stephanie Tolkinen. "I'm want to form a strong defense first because that'll lead to scoring opportunities and a defense can stop momentum and change an entire game."

That defense was shown on Thursday night in the win to start the year and Blumberg hopes that continues into the rest of the season. Besides the scoring, many of these players have diverse skills with rebounding, ball handling, assists, steals and many other aspects that create well-rounded basketball players.

The hope for the Park players and coaches is that those skills are shown on full display once tip off begins each game.

"Other teams might look at us one way because we only won one game last season," Blumberg said. "They can think that all they want, but we know we have a strong team this season and we're ready to surprise some people this year."

New Life Academy

The New Life Academy girls' basketball had a small roster last season, so head coach Greg Wilson was happy to see a large turnout for the first practice of the 2019-20 season.

The Eagles have 14 players on their varsity roster and they only lost one senior, but she was a key contributor from last season.

"We have a lot of returners back from last season and many new faces to continue building this program," said Carly Hager. "We will miss Emmy and her contributions from last year, but we also have seen a lot of improvement from these girls just in the first week of practice."

The Eagles also bring back four of their top five scorers including their top two who averaged double-digit points. Hager led the team with 13.8 points per game, while Bethany Brocker averaged 11.7 points per game.

The team chemistry has already been built for this upcoming team and they're just focused on each game ahead and improving their record from last season. The Eagles finished 15-11 last year and had a tough finish to a strong Concordia Academy to end their season.

"We had a fast pace team last year and we expect that to continue this year," Brocker said. "We have a lot of different options with scoring and many of the players have built skills to be a well-rounded player on the offensive and defensive end."

Whether it's rebounding, basketball IQ or ball handling, Wilson said he's seen improvement from the players these first couple weeks of practice. He also added that he's seen a focus from the players because they are determined to make this season memorable.

"We're focused on the team and the accomplishments we can have as a team this season," said McKayla Montgomery. "If we do well as a team, then the individual accomplishments will follow, but I think all of us are ready to get this season started."