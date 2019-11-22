After 13 years at Park High School, Jason Arnebeck has stepped down as the Park boys' soccer head coach. Park activities director Phil Kuemmel and Arnebeck have confirmed the information.

"Jason has put his stamp on the program and he's been great for this program," Kuemmel said. "He's exactly what Park needed in a coach and he gets a lot out of his players both on the field and off it too."

Arnebeck accepted this job and coaching opportunity after he moved back to the cities from Monticello. He was looking for a teaching position and he was able to add a coaching position when he spoke to Kuemmel.

When he become the head coach, Arnebeck looked at the role as more of a caretaker of the program and building onto it each and every year. He said he wanted to set a culture and expectation for the program as well as build well-rounded athletes that can make an impact on and off the field.

"The first year wasn't good, but we continued to add something else to the program each year to get to this point," Arnebeck said. "I wanted to give these student-athletes an opportunity to grow as a player and as a person in this community."

Arnebeck and his coaching staff made sure to make small additions to the program each season to keep them competitive and have the players enjoy the overall experience of being a high school athlete. Some of those additions included: fundraisers, new trips for team bonding, upgrades to fields and facilities, updated uniforms and construction of new team rooms to give the team a place to meet.

For Arnebeck, it's been a journey each year and he's grateful for all the help he received along the way. He said that there were 10 alumni that came back to help coach the Park boys' soccer teams and share their experiences from past seasons.

Along with the alumni, he was grateful to have parents and supporters of the program that helped build a strong booster club and provide more opportunities for these student-athletes.

"It was the moments outside of playing soccer that really stuck with me like team trips and fundraisers," Arnebeck said. "It's fun to see these players become a family after these trips and it shows on the field during the season."

When it comes to memories on the field, it's hard for Arnebeck to pin point one particular moment since every season is special in its own way. There were two seasons though he remembered for different reasons.

The 2009 season was the season after a rough year when he first started coaching at Park. That team played Apple Valley in the section tournament and took them to the fifth shootout player, which showed so much growth over a two-year span.

The other season came in 2014 when Park reached the section finals and had a really strong team that formed over a few years of growth. Honestly, Arnebeck said each season there's a handful of moments that are stuck in his head because they meant a lot to him.

"Jason has produced strong results not only on the varsity level, but with all four levels of the program," Kuemmel said. "He's placed an expectation on the program and he's been able to keep a consistent level of play throughout his career here at Park."

Arnebeck has coached a number of players during his 13-year career and some of those players have had individual success with All-State honors and reaching college soccer. There have been six All-State players during his coaching career and 18 players have reached the next level with college soccer.

Kuemmel said everyone will miss him on the sidelines next season and will miss his exceptional coaching skills, but he also wishes Arnebeck the best with his future outside of coaching.

The head coach boys' soccer position has been posted on the job listing for the school and Kuemmel said they will go through the interview process to select their next head coach. He's excited to see who applies and he's also excited about beginning the process of discovering a new head coach.

As for Arnebeck, he's happy with the time he's spent at Park and with the boys' soccer program. He wanted to thank the coaches and players for their hard work and dedication to making this a program that's strong and noticeable throughout the state of Minnesota and in the Midwest.

"This program was already on the map when I came in as head coach," Arnebeck said. "I hope we've made this team and community noticeable to more people in the Midwest.

"I'm truly grateful for the opportunities I had here as a coach and I can't thank everyone enough for their trust and support in me for the last 13 years."