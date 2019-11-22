Cannon Falls earned a 57-34 win in its season-opener at home against Schaeffer Academy Thursday night.

Belle Freeberg led the Bombers with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine steals. Bella Davisson had 13 points and seven rebounds. Freeberg and Davisson combined for five of the team's six 3-pointers.

Jaci Winchell contributed nine points and Makayla Bowen had eight points.

Cannon Falls returns to action Tuesday on the road against Houston.

Area Scores:

Lake City 62, St. Charles 23

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendal 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 44