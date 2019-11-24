"Tonight was a great learning game for us, we fought a back and forth game the entire first half," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "In the second half, we executed some of the things we have been working on and things started to bounce our way."

The Cougars trailed 30-29 at the half, then outscored North 31-17 in the second. Ali Hunstad led the Cougars with 28 points. Natalie Dykes had nine points, while Jakalyn Arendt Sarah Mensink each added eight points.

The Cougars won each game in the Dover-Eyota Invite. Z-M next hosts Lake City on Tuesday.

Friday

The Randolph girls' basketball team pulled away in the second half to win 58-42 over United Christian Academy on Friday.

In the first half, the Rockets got an early lead but struggled to consistently score. UCA was able to stay in the game with the Rockets missing some shots.

By game's end, Rocket Megan Erickson scored a game-high 34 points and had both of the team's 3-pointers. Paige Ford added eight points.

Randolph next plays Friday, Nov. 30 on the road at Hayfield.

Goodhue 63, River Falls 47

Goodhue defeated River Falls in the first of two games at the Red Wing Invite.

Elissa Lodermeier led the Wildcats with 19 points and had four rebounds. Torrie Rehder had eight points and six rebounds. Joslyn Carlson contributed 10 points and six rebounds, while Anika Schafer had nine points, four rebounds and three 3-pointers.

Z-M 61, Houston 50

Zumbrota-Mazeppa won its first game of the season over Houston at the Dover-Eyota Invite.

Ali Hunstad scored a game-high 22 points with four 3-pointers for the Cougars. Natalie Dykes had nine points. Raelyn Stiller and Addie Voxland each added seven points.

"We played a great 1st game of the season against a good basketball team," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "We took care off the ball and got great shots and that’s all you can ask for. We have a lot of girls getting their first varsity action and I was extremely pleased with how we played."