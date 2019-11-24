The Red Wing boys' hockey team fell short in its second game of a weekend trip up north as the Wingers lost 6-3 to Duluth Denfeld on Saturday.

The Hunters jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. The Wingers got on the board late in the period on Gavin Lampe's first goal of the season.

Trailing 3-1 after 17 minutes, Lampe got the Wingers to within one. He scored unassisted at 9:00 of the second, but the Hunters answered 10 seconds later to make it a two-goal game again at 4-2. Winger Tristen Peterson scored at 13:17 of the second to get within one goal.

The Hunters pulled away in the third. Connor McClure scored twice in the third to give him the hat trick and secure a win for the Hunters.

Senior Aidan Coyle made 43 saves in net for the Wingers.

Red Wing returns to action Tuesday at home against La Crescent-Hokah.

Friday

Red Wing fell in its season-opener 6-0 to Eveleth-Gilbert on Friday.

The Wingers were out-shot 62-23 and totaled 27 penalty minutes. Dixon Ehlers made 56 saves in net for the Wingers.

The Golden Bears capitalized on power play, scoring three of their six goals on the man advantage.

Golden Bear Jack Halliday opened the scoring 55 seconds into the game. Halliday then assisted on Nick Troutwine's goal at 7 minutes, 5 seconds of the first period. Elliot Van Orsdel scored at 15:22 to give the Golden Bears a three-goal edge. The Golden Bears scored one in the second and added two more goals in the third.