As the clock was ticking from five seconds, Tyler Tinnucci was already jumping up and down with his hands on his head.

He couldn't believe the South Washington County Thunderbolts had won the state tournament for adapted soccer.

"It was one of our goals all season and I'm so happy we were able to win state," Tinnucci said. "This is one of the best moments of my life."

After two wins over the weekend, the No. 1 seed Thunderbolts faced off against No. 4 seed Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee on Saturday for the state title in adapted soccer CI division. There was more on the line than just a state title for the Thunderbolts as they had a perfect 11-0 record this season and wanted to keep that streak alive one more game.

It was a defensive battle throughout the entire game, especially in the first half as the two teams were tied 1-1 at half. Then, Brian Barcelon kicked in a goal with about 15 minutes left in the second half, which gave the Thunderbolts a 2-1 lead.

South Washington County wanted more insurance on the lead and Tinnucci delivered with his 11th goal in the state tournament and that sealed the victory for the Thunderbolts.

"It's always been the goal, especially after last year when we finished second," said head coach Bruce Fiedler. "We wanted to get to the top of the mountaintop and that's where we got. It's a different view on top, it's a good view on top."

For these players, this state title means a lot because it's been a process into earning another state title for their program. Fiedler said they've been building these players into strong teammates and strong athletes, so they could come back and earn this title.

He couldn't be more proud of this season and what these players were able to do throughout the fall season.

"It's been a while since we won a state championship and it's great to win another one," said Carson Rinnels. "It was so much fun to win it with this team because we're like a family."

The weekend started off on Friday night with an opening round game against the Dakota United Hawks. The Hawks were the No. 4 seed heading in the state tournament, but the Thunderbolts had no issue getting past them to start the tournament.

The No. 1 seed Thunderbolts took an early 2-0 lead halfway through the first half of the game and never looked back. South Washington County finished the game with a 7-0 win as Tinnucci led the Thunderbolts with five goals, while Barcelon scored the other two goals.

Along with the offensive production, the Thunderbolts had a strong defense led by goalie Devon Lanz who stopped anything that came his way. That momentum from Friday's win went into Saturday's semifinal game against No. 3 seed South Suburban Jets.

The Thunderbolts had beaten the Jets during the regular season this year, but the final on Saturday was much closer. It took all 40 minutes to determine a winner for a spot in the state championship.

The game went back-and-forth throughout the entire afternoon and the game was tied 5-5 in the last minute. With 26 seconds left in the game, Tinnucci connected on a goal to give the Thunderbolts a 6-5 and lock in the win to reach the state finals.

That was one of four goals he had in the game, while Barcelon and Rinnels each scored a goal for South Washington County. It was afternoon filled with Thunderbolt cheers and a lot of emotion from the players on the court.

Throughout the game, the players would be cheering each other on and motivating each other after each play. That motivation led to the amount of goals needed to earn that win on Saturday afternoon in the semifinal game.

"We want this to go into our hockey and softball season because we have really good players this year," Rinnels said.

Fiedler added on regarding this subject that the soccer season is a good way to see where teams are at for the upcoming year. Since the Thunderbolts won the state title in adapted soccer, Fiedler wants that to continue for the hockey and softball seasons because he knows how much talent is on this team.

As for now, the Thunderbolts will enjoy the weekend and the rest of the year as state champions for soccer. There was plenty of emotions after the game because they knew how long it had been since the last state title and they know how hard it took to reach this point.

The state title is the cake and everything else is the icing or in Tinnucci's opinion, lots of icing.

"It takes big icing on the cake," Tinnucci said. "It's like too much icing? No. You can have a lot more icing on that cake."