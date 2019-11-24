Coming off a game in which she scored four goals, Red Wing junior Eliza DiNatale recorded a hat trick against Austin in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, DiNatale gave the Wingers a 1-0 lead with a goal at 10 minutes, 50 seconds of the second. Austin's Samantha Kruger tied the game with a goal at 13:43 of the second.

The Packers took a 2-1 lead at 7:44 of the third. DiNatale then tied the game, taking advantage of the only power play of the game for the Wingers, with a goal at 9:19 of the third. She later scored goal No. 3 with a minute left in the game to give the Wingers a one-goal victory.

Winger goalie Hailey Ehlers saved 12-of-14 shots. Senior captain Meg Grove assisted on two of DiNatale's goals.

Red Wing (2-5) next travels to Northfield on Tuesday.