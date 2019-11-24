The Woodbury boys' hockey team started off the season with a road game against Osseo on Saturday. The Royals played a tough game, but lost their lead in the third period to fall 3-2 in the season opening game.

Woodbury took the lead early in the game as Luke Danielson scored in the first period to make it a 1-0 game. Cole Heather was credited with the assist in the goal.

Then, the Orioles tied the game in the second period on a power play to make it a 1-1 tie heading into the final period. About a minute into the third period, Danielson scored his second goal of the game and gave the Royals a 2-1 lead.

The Royals kept that lead for the majority of the period until the 12-minute mark when Osseo found the back of the net to make it a 2-2 tie. About four minutes later, the Orioles took the lead for the first time in the game and kept it to make a 3-2 final.

Goalie Josh Davis finished the night with 26 saves on 29 opportunities.

The Royals will return home to host a hockey tournament at HealthEast Sports Center on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30. The tournament starts on Friday at 7:45 p.m. as Woodbury plays Champlin Park.