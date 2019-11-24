The East Ridge boys' hockey team opened up the season on the road at Apple Valley on Saturday night and the Raptors were able to earn a 2-1 win to start 1-0 for the season.

Apple Valley took the lead early in the first period, but East Ridge was able to tie it at 1-1 with a goal from Marco Troje about 12 and a half minutes into the first. Jack McVey recorded the assist on the goal for East Ridge.

The score was tied for the majority of the second period until Jack Brown broke the tie to give East Ridge a 2-1 lead about 14 minutes into the period. Blake Polifka earned the assist for Brown's goal.

Then, the Raptors defense took control for the third period and never allowed another goal to give East Ridge the 2-1 win. Goalie Connor Dokken had a strong game around the net with 19 saves on 20 opportunities to give him a 95 saving percentage.

East Ridge will look to create a winning streak on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. as the Raptors travel to Rosemount for another road game to start the season.