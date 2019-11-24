The East Ridge girls' basketball team opened up their season with a road game at Hastings this past weekend on Saturday afternoon.

It was back-and-forth game between the two teams, but the Raptors were able to pull out the 59-56 victory to start the season with a 1-0 record.

In the first half, East Ridge battled Hastings but the Raiders led 28-26 at the half. Then, the Raptors came back in the second half to outscore the Raiders 33-28 and earn the victory on Saturday.

The Raptors used pretty much everyone on their roster to earn the victory over Hastings. Emily Christenson led the team with 17 points and had an impressive day.

Britt Carlson and Grace Knupp also scored in the double digits on Saturday as Carlson scored 13 points and Knupp finished with 10 points. Ella Stegeman ended the night with seven points, while Kate Burns finished with four points.

East Ridge will hope to carry that momentum and create a winning streak as the Raptors travel to Mahtomedi on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.