Throughout the first few games of season, head coach Kim McClintick said she was looking for a night with a lot of scoring from the players. That night came on Saturday when the East Ridge girls' hockey team scored nine goals against White Bear Lake in a 9-0 victory.

The win brought the Raptors record to 2-4 on the season and 2-0 in the conference. After the win against Woodbury, McClintick said she was hoping that winning streak would continue in the conference schedule.

East Ridge had everyone scoring and assisting on Saturday night with its nine goals. Fiona Claugherty led the team with five points total, which included four goals and one assist.

Along with her, Lily Fetch had a big night with four total points including one goal and three assists. Capri Meyer followed behind Fetch and recorded three points with one goal and two assists.

The other goal scorers included: Emma Fetch, Lauren Beaubien and Maddie Miller. The contributors on the assist side included: Brooklynn Briguet, Winnie Ferrell, Ally Barry and Maddy Morrell. Goalie Emerald Kelley had a shutout night with 18 saves on 18 opportunities.

East Ridge will look to make it a 3-0 record in the conference on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. as the Raptors host Forest Lake before the Thanksgiving break.