The Goodhue girls' basketball team had a balanced attack in an 81-49 win over Kingsland.

Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme said the Wildcats played a great overall game.

"Wildcats were clicking on all cylinders," Wieme said. "Had some real spread out scoring."

Joslyn Carlson led the Wildcats with 19 points. Elissa Lodermeier scored 15 points with two 3-pointers. Anika Schafer scored 12 points on four 3-pointers. Torrie Rehder had nine points and Tori Miller added seven points.

Goodhue hosts Pine Island on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Lake City 63, Z-M 51

Lake City pulled away in the second half to take home a victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

The Cougars led by a slim margin at the half, 33-32.

Tiger Lilly Meincke scored a game-high 20 points with two 3-pointers. Natalie Bremer had 14 points with two 3-pointers and Grace Bany contributed 16 points. Mya Shones added 10 points.

Ali Hunstad had four 3-pointers and ended with 14 points to lead the Cougars. Raelyn Stiller also tallied four 3-pointers for 12 points. Natalie Dykes added 11 points.

Lake City next hosts Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday, Dec. 2. Z-M