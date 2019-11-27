The Raptors went on the road for a second straight game to start the season and were hoping to make it a winning streak on Tuesday at Rosemount. The Irish had other ideas though as East Ridge lost 5-3 in a high-scoring game.

The Raptors started the game with the lead as Nate Somers found the back of the net about four minutes into the first period. Then, Rosemount tied the game up at 1-1 at the end of the first period.

The Irish came out right away to score and take the lead over East Ridge, but the Raptors tied the game at 2-2 with a goal from Marco Troje about 13 and a half minutes. About 20 seconds after East Ridge's goal, Rosemount scored to take a 3-2 lead heading into the final period of the game.

The Raptors tied the game again at 3-3 about a minute into the third period with a goal from Jack McVey. The goal was assisted by Jack Brown and Troje. After that goal though, it became Rosemount's game as the Irish scored two goals in the third to win 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The loss puts the Raptors at 1-1 to start the season as they prepare for their home opener on Saturday, Nov. 30. East Ridge will take on Forest Lake in its first conference game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.