After Red Wing jumped out to an early lead, Ava Stanchina and Northfield took over. The Raiders defeated the Wingers 4-1 on Tuesday.

Ashlyn Hintz scored the opening goal of the game at 1 minute, 12 seconds of the first period. The unassisted goal was Hintz's first of the season and second point in the last two games.

The Wingers held a 1-0 lead until 8:13 of the second period on Stanchina's first of the game. The Raiders took a 2-1 lead with a goal by Rachel Braun at 8:08 of the third. Stanchina scored her second of the game at 9:50 of the third, then completed the hat trick with her third goal at 13:10 of the final period.

The Wingers were heavily out-shot by the Raiders, 40-14. Hailey Ehlers kept the Wingers in the game, making 36 saves.

Red Wing (2-6) takes a break for the holidays, then returns to action Thursday, Dec. 5 at Rochester Century.