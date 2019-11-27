The East Ridge girls' basketball team was looking to create a winning streak on Tuesday night as they traveled to Mahtomedi on a snowy night.

The Raptors battled in both halves, but couldn't capture the win as Mahtomedi won 84-80 to put East Ridge at 1-1 to start the season.

Mahtomedi led 49-42 in the first half, but the Raptors tried to win the second half. East Ridge won the second half 38-35, but it wasn't enough to grab the victory in the end.

Ella Stegeman has a memorable night as she led the Raptors with 26 points, while Kate Burns also had a strong night with 16 points. Emily Christenson and Britt Carlson each earned double digits for points with 10 points each.

Grace Bennett and Grace Knupp rounded out the team with nine points each to create a variety of scorers on this team.

The Raptors will have their home opener on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. as East Ridge hosts Edina for another non-conference game.