The Park girls' hockey team started off the conference season strong with two wins and a tie, but faced off against Stillwater on Tuesday night to keep their undefeated conference season alive.

The Ponies started off the night on a hot streak and never looked back as Stillwater won 8-2 over Park to put the Wolfpack's conference record at 2-1-1 early this season.

The Ponies scored two goals in the first period and another three goals to start the second period as Park faced a 5-0 deficit about halfway through the second period. The Wolfpack scored with a goal from Alli Lentz to make it a 5-1 game, but Stillwater scored the next three goals and it was an 8-1 game.

Park scored the final goal of the game with a score from Shauna Miller and an assist by Shelby Hansen to make it an 8-2 final score.

The Wolfpack will have an entire week off before playing another tough conference game as Park hosts Forest Lake at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Forest Lake is currently ranked fifth in the Let's Play Hockey polls this week.