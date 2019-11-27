The Park girls' basketball team was looking to carry the momentum from Thursday's win into Tuesday night as the Wolfpack traveled to Eagan for another non-conference game.

The Wildcats took an early lead in the game and never looked back as Park fell 53-37 and dropped its record to 1-1 to start the season.

Eagan ended the first half with a 29-17 lead and continued to outscore the Wolfpack in the second half with a 24-20 score to eventually earn the win.

Ayanii Satcher was the only Park player to reach double digits in the game with 10 points, while Ashanti Boykin was right behind her with nine points. Justine Jameson, Madeline Blumberg and Avery Corrigan also scored six, five and four points respectively on Tuesday night.

Park will open up its conference season on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. as the Wolfpack travels to Stillwater.