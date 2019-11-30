It was a battle on Saturday afternoon at HealthEast Sports Center as Woodbury and North St. Paul/Tartan played in a non-conference game. The game needed extra time as the two team tied 1-1 after the overtime period.

North St. Paul/Tartan scored the first goal in the first period and held that lead for the majority of the game until the halfway through the third period. Then, Amelia Karelitz scored for the Royals to make it a 1-1 game.

That score led to an overtime period, but it was a defensive night and that score remained the same to end the game in a tie.

Woodbury's goalie Anna Julius had a strong game as she saved 30 shots on 31 opportunities creating a 96.8 saving percentage.

The Royals are now 3-4-1 on the season with a 1-2 record in the conference. Woodbury will look to improve on that conference record with a home game against Mounds View on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m.