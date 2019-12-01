The Park boys' basketball team opened up their season on Saturday night as they traveled across the state line into Wisconsin to play at Hudson.

It was a battle in the first half, but Hudson took control in the second half and earned a 92-64 win over the Wolfpack to put Park at 0-1 to start the season.

The Wolfpack had nine players that scored at least two points in the game and head coach Mike Weah was hoping to see some versatility for scorers this season. Park was led by Jayden Lane who scored 26 points and had a strong game to start the 2019-20 season.

Jack Blumberg was the next highest scorer for the Wolfpack as he scored nine points. Ethan Townsend and Kaden Johnson each scored seven points.

Park will look to learn from this game as the Wolfpack has a quick turnaround with their next game being on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. against Hastings. This will be Park's home opener for the season.