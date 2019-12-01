The East Ridge girls' basketball team has faced a few close games to start the season and that happened once again on Saturday as the Raptors hosted Edina in a non-conference battle.

The two halves were exactly the same as Edina won both halves 31-27 and the Hornets eventually won the game 62-54 to bring the Raptors' record down to 1-2 on the season.

The Raptors were led by the two post players in Kate Burns and Britt Carlson as the two of them had 13 and 12 points respectively. Grace Knupp also had a good game as she scored eight points on the outside.

East Ridge will look to even up that record on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. as the Raptors travel to Roseville to play their first conference game of the season.