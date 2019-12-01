The East Ridge boys' hockey team was on a roll in the first period and also into the second period as they took a 4-0 lead. Forest Lake kept fighting though and came back to win 6-4 on Saturday night at the Cottage Grove Ice Arena.

The Raptors scored three goals in the first period and all of them came from different players including: Jack Brown, Nick Landin and Nick Pape. Those goals were assisted by Caden Nienow, Nate Somers, Blake Polifka and Brown.

Once the second period started, East Ridge added one more goal by Somers and assisted by Tanner Johnson to make it a 4-0 lead for the Raptors. Then, Forest Lake showed off its scoring skills as they connected on six straight goals to win the game 6-4.

Forest Lake scored two goals in the second period and four more in the third period to gain that lead. The loss puts the Raptors at a record of 1-2 to start the season.

East Ridge will look to even out its overall record and conference record on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. as the Raptors travel to Stillwater to take on a conference rival.