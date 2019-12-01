The Woodbury boys' hockey team hosted a handful of teams in the state at HealthEast Sports Center this weekend on Friday and Saturday for their annual tournament.

It was a weekend filled with defense as the Royals tied 1-1 with Mankato East on Friday night and lost 1-0 to Champlin Park on Saturday night.

The game on Friday night needed an overtime period as Mankato East took the lead early in the first period, but Woodbury came back to tie the game in the second period with a goal from Chris Fotopoulos and an assist from Joey Meurer and Luke Danielson.

The game remained tied between the two teams as the defenses showed their strengths and kept it a 1-1 game for a final score. Woodbury's goalie Austin Carlson saved 19 shots on 20 opportunities to create a 95 saving percentage on Friday night.

That defensive mentality shifted into Saturday night's game against Champlin Park as Carlson saved another 34 shots on 35 opportunities making it a 97.1 saving percentage against the Rebels.

That one goal by Champlin Park was all that the Rebels needed to get past the Royals as Woodury was shut out on Saturday night. The goal came about 13 minutes into the third period, but the defensive mentality is something this team will carry into next week's games.

The Royals just need to focus on the goal scoring as they prepare for three straight road conference games in less than a week. Woodbury will visit White Bear Lake on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. and then will travel to Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m.

Finally, the Royals will finish up the road trip on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. as they head to Roseville.