It wasn't an easy game, but the East Ridge girls' hockey team was up for the fight.

The Raptors hosted Forest Lake for not only a conference game, but an opportunity to pull off a big upset. Forest Lake was ranked No. 5 in the Let's Play Hockey polls and was looked at as the front runner for the conference title this season.

East Ridge wanted to change that mentality and they did on Wednesday as the Raptors pulled off a 4-2 upset win over Forest Lake to stay undefeated in the conference.

"I'm so proud of these girls and the way they fought for all three periods to earn this win," said head coach Kim McClintick. "It was a battle, but these girls have been continuing to challenge each other and they continued to on Wednesday night."

Forest Lake took an early lead as it scored in the first period, but East Ridge came back to tie the game at 1-1 with a goal from Lily Fetch on a power play early in the second period.

Forest Lake closed out the second period with another goal and a 2-1 lead heading into the final period. The Raptors went on a scoring streak in the third period and scored three goals to win the game 4-2.

Fiona Claugherty scored the first goal in the third about a minute and a half into the period on a power play. Then, Lauren Beaubien score with an assist from Fetch to give East Ridge a 3-2 lead.

Claugherty sealed the victory with another goal by an empty net to give the 4-2 final. The biggest takeaway from this game for McClintick was the team victory and taking advantage of the power plays.

"We scored two goals off power plays and we've been working on that early in the season," McClintick said. "We capitalized on their mistakes, which is important in these big games."

Along with the power plays, McClintick said this team has formed even more since the victory against Woodbury a couple weeks ago and it's lead to a 3-0 start in conference play. The veteran players have been teaching and using the younger players' strengths on the ice to get these victories.

Another big name from Wednesday's victory was goalie Emerald Kelley and McClintick couldn't say enough good things about her play early on this season. The East Ridge senior saved 45 shots against Forest Lake on 47 opportunities to create a 95.7 saving percentage.

The Raptors are 3-4 this season and look to even up that record and keep that unbeaten conference record alive on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. as East Ridge travels to Roseville.