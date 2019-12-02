The Red Wing boys' basketball team began their season with a 71-48 loss to Kasson-Mantorville on Friday night. The Wingers hosted an abbreviated version of their annual four-team invite to start the season as Hibbing was unable to make the drive to Red Wing.

The Wingers fell behind and trailed 41-27 at halftime. The Komets outscored the Wingers in the second half 30-21.

Deso Buck led the Wingers with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Henry Davig and Denval Atkinson each had a team-high eight rebounds. Davig scored seven points, while Cooper Chandler and Ben Kuehni each added five points.

Red Wing returns to action Tuesday at home against Lake City.