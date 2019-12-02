The Wingers scored six goals in the first period, then nearly doubled that in the second scoring five goals. Already with a huge lead, the Wingers found the back of the net four times in the third.

Gavin Lampe led the Wingers with four goals, scoring once in the first, twice in the second and once more in the third. Lampe's first goal came at 5 minutes, 34 seconds of the first and got the Wingers rolling. He finished with tied for a team-high six points (four goals, two assists).

Taite Luhman also had six points for the Wingers. Luhman scored at 7:07 of the first and tallied five assists. Isaac French, Matt Ramstad and Josh Rikli each scored twice.

Red Wing has a long break, then returns to the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Henry Sibley.