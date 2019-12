Randolph came back from a 12-point deficit to tie the game 51-51, but Hayfield was able to pull away for good down the stretch. The Rockets boys' basketball fell 66-60 on Saturday.

The Rockets were led by Nick Drinken. He scored a team-high 22 points. Isaac Stoesz scored 15 points. Dane Ehleringer added 13 points which included three 3-pointers.

Randolph next travels to Lyle-Pacelli on Tuesday.