Not all victories come easy and Friday night’s game certainly didn’t for Red Wing. The Wingers had streaks of solid man-to-man defense paired with clutch shooting on the other end, but allowed Northfield to hang around till the very end.

The Wingers (4-0, 2-0 Big 9) remained prefect on the season, gutting out a 56-55 win.

The Raiders roster featured no seniors, but Wingers head coach Peter Johnson said he saw some of the best individual performances from many of the Raiders, including Annika Richardson who finished 7 of 15 for 21 points.

“I told the girls before the game, ‘(Northfield) might not be the best basketball players we're going to face, but they're going to play long. They're hard, they're athletic, they're physical,’” Johnson said. “(Northfield) played really well tonight.”

The Wingers never had a comfortable lead and in the later stages of the second half, the Raiders forged ahead.

Emma Hodapp went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line to give the Raiders a 55-52 lead. On the ensuing possession, Winger Abi Deming got a layup to go. The score remained 55-54 for a little longer than a minute before Deming again scored in the paint.

Deming, who had 11 points and an overall nice shooting night, got the ball underneath the basket. Feeling a double-team coming, she pump faked, getting both defenders to bite and got herself a much easier two points. The play by Deming gave the Wingers a 56-55 lead and ultimately the win.

“She's really starting to assert herself offensively,” Johnson said. “She's been monstrous for us through four games on both ends of the floor.”

Two Winger possessions earlier on in the second half loomed large at the time. Both kept the Wingers ahead and in hindsight were just as big as Deming’s play to give her team the lead.

The first was an extended possession thanks to a pair of rebounds, which led to a Kyli Nelson 3-pointer from the corner. The second was an open 3-pointer by Elle Thorson.

“We have to extend possessions sometimes and when you shoot a lot of 3s you get a lot of rebounds. That's what happened. When Kyli hit that three, it was big,” Johnson said.

“Elle Thorson, she's shown more confidence this year in her shot,” Johnson added. “She's got a good shot. She pulled the trigger and it went in. Those were two big possessions for us, especially when we were having some difficulty stopping (Northfield) on the defensive end tonight.”

Kyli Nelson finds her groove

Nelson led the Wingers with 27 points, which included eight 3-pointers.

As the Raiders and Wingers traded stops and points, Nelson often was the one sinking a three after a Raider basket. The final 3-pointer for Nelson came on the previously mentioned extended possession.

Not everyone had a great shooting night, so Nelson’s eight 3-pointers were a huge boost.

Overall, Johnson was pleased with the night Nelson had. He added that everyone competed and truly earned the victory.

“This is how you become a good basketball team,” he said. “You win close games and you compete in close games.”

Tuesday

Mankato West shot 100 percent at the free-throw line, but only went to the line five times. Red Wing shot 15 of 18 from the free-throw line, helping secure a 66-57 win on Tuesday in girls' basketball action.

The Wingers also rebounded well, grabbing 27 as a team. Sydney Rahn and Abi Deming combined for 17 of the team's rebounds.

Deming led the Wingers with 20 points. Rahn, who recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, had a team-high six assists. Kyli Nelson shot 3 of 7 from behind the arc, finishing with 15 points.