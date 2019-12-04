Mankato West shot 100 percent at the free-throw line, but only went to the line five times. Red Wing shot 15 of 18 from the free-throw line, helping secure a 66-57 win on Tuesday in girls' basketball action.

The Wingers also rebounded well, grabbing 27 as a team. Sydney Rahn and Abi Deming combined for 17 of the team's rebounds.

Deming led the Wingers with 20 points. Rahn, who recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, had a team-high six assists. Kyli Nelson shot 3 of 7 from behind the arc, finishing with 15 points.

Red Wing next plays Northfield at home on Friday.