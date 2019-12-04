The Cannon Falls boys' basketball team won its first game of the season 67-63 over Brooklyn Center on Tuesday.

The Bombers won with balanced scoring. Rhett Schaefer led the Bombers with 18 points. Drew Otte and Marcus Banks each had 11 points. Danny Safe added 10 points on two 3-pointers.

Lake City 72, Red Wing 49

Nate Heise had much of the attention to start the game. Heise scored the first points for Lake City with a steal and dunk. It was one of several dunks that brought a roar from the large crowd at the Sonju Gymnasium in Red Wing.

Heise led the Tigers with 28 points, shooting 10 of 11 from the field and 2 of 5 from behind the arc. He also grabbed seven rebounds to go along with three assists and four steals.

Nathan Heise season opener highlights pic.twitter.com/veAqfwM7sA — Lake City Boys BB (@lakecitybb) December 4, 2019

The Tigers had 11 steals and converted 18 Red Wing turnovers into 19 points.

Reid Gastner, who set up Heise on an impressive alley-oop in early in the first half, finished with nine points and a team-high nine rebounds. Jackson Berge and Jake Wohlers each had nine points with each dropping three 3-pointers.

K-W 60, Bethlehem Academy 54

Casey Wesbur and Tate Erlandson guided Kenyon-Wanamingo to a 60-54 win in its season-opener.

Wesbur recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Erlandson scored a team-high 20 points. Laden Nerison had eight points and Luke Alme added six points.

Area Scores:

Goodhue 75, Alden-Conger 27

Z-M 53, D-E 47