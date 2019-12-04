The Goodhue girls' basketball team led by a point halftime, but pulled away in the second half. The Wildcats outscored Pine Island 34-17 in the second en route to a 69-51 victory on Tuesday.

Arianna Thomforde led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points. Elissa Lodermeier had 15 points and six rebounds. Joslyn Carlson scored six points and led the team with 11 rebounds. Anika Schafer and Jenna Ryan each had 10 points, while Tori Miller added eight points and nine rebounds.

K-M 64, Z-M 44

Kasson-Mantorville was overwhelming in its 20-point victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

The Cougars could manage 16 points in the second half.

"K-M is a great basketball team that was very patient and made shots. This is a good learning experience for us and we will get better because of this game," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling.

Natalie Dykes scored a team-high 18 points for the Cougars. Addie Voxland had eight points, while Ali Hunstad tallied seven points.